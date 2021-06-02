The Sequoyah Indians football team conducted spring practices from May 14-25. The Indians returned to the practice field for the first time in over a year.
Head Coach Chad Hendricks enters his 11th year as a head coach, second at Sequoyah, and is ready to lead the Indians football team into the next phase of program development. The Sequoyah coach expressed his goals for the team during spring drills and summer activities.
"The main goal this spring was to start implementing our offensive and defensive packages and philosophies," Hendricks said. When asked to give an assessment of these goals Coach Hendricks replied, "I believe we were able to obtain that during spring football this year."
Coach Hendricks and staff were also evaluating the competition for positions throughout the spring. There will be some new faces leading the Indians on the field in 2021. Some of these names include Braelyn Patterson, senior offensive linemen and a linebacker on defense.
The offense will also be led by junior quarterback Eli Hammer. Hammer will also contribute on defense by playing in the defensive backfield for the Indians. Eric Walters, a junior, received most of the reps at running back while also lining up at cornerback on defense, and Brody Young, sophomore, impressed the coaches at receiver and defensive back. Up front, the Indians return a talented offensive and defensive lineman in junior Tilon RattlingGourd.
Upon completion of spring drills, the Indians will look forward to summer activities. These include their "Summer Pride" strength and conditioning program which runs from June 7 to July 9, Monday through Thursday. Also, the Indians will take part in 7-on-7 passing league activities at Muskogee, with linemen taking part in drills, from 11:00am to 12:30pm on Tuesdays in June. June 27 through July 3 is a dead period mandated by OSSAA rules.
When asked to comment on taking the helm of the Indians football program, Coach Hendricks replied, "I'm just very excited and blessed to start the process and continue the success that Sequoyah football has had for so many years."
