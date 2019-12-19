The Sequoyah Indians won 10 matches via forfeit en route to a 66-18 win over Vian on Thursday night at Vian High School.
"Vian is coming off from a great football season and their team tonight isn't reflective of what they can be," Sequoyah head coach Brad Jones said after the dual. "That being said, I'm so proud of our guys for how tough and disciplined we've been."
The first match wrestled on the night came at 113 pounds, where Vian's Braylen Rodgers won a 7-0 decision over Ryan Fields. At 126 pounds, Jake Coffee won a 6-0 decision over Jerimiah Chuculate.
The dual continued at 138 pounds, where Sequoyah's James Vance beat Tanya Hunt 6-0. The final match of the night was at 220 pounds, where Vian's Cruz Partain won 4-2 over Joah Lourkille.
"We have a lot of new guys on our roster, and the mental toughness of the sport is being embraced by all," Jones continued. "I'm excited to watch our team grow. I couldn't be more proud of them."
