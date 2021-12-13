It wasn't really a hex, but the Sequoyah Indians most likely were beginning to wonder. After five previous losses, the Indians put together a complete game, Saturday in Tahlequah, defeating the East Central Cardinals 44-38.
Most importantly, the win got the monkey off the Indians' backs, and put them in the winners' column.
Not that they haven't played well in the past, at least part of the time, they just couldn't quite crack the combination for a victory. That changed late Saturday morning at the CNB Tournament when they jumped all over the Cardinals in the first eight minutes, outscoring the Redbirds 11-4.
East Central began to figure out the Indians' scheme in the next two periods, and forced a 30-30 knot in the score at the end of the fourth. But, after having been led down the primrose path several times earlier this season, the Indians were determined to be the heroes this time around. In the final eight minutes, Sequoyah Indians were scurrying, jumping, diving, defending as never before. Their efforts paiid off, as they won the quarter, 14-8, and laid claim to their first win of the season, and seventh place in the tournament.
In case the name Elizondo rings a bell with the readers, it's probably because or freshman point guard Emmary Elizondo leading the Lady Indians in scoring. Ditto that in the boys' game, with a couple of changes. Freshman point guard, Alex Elizondo, twin to Emmary, also led all scorers with 15 points, while Brody Young contributed 12. Kellan Holmes finished with 9, Jayden Harvey added 4, abd Kobe Rider and Jake Brown each finished with 2.
The Indians made just one free throw in the first half in five attempts. In the second half, they made 11 of 16. They also had 20 defensive rebounds, and held their turnovers to eight.
"I thought we ran some really good sets today, continued to improved, forced (East Central) to do some things they didn't want to do," Sequoyah Coach Jeff Walker said. He said that double-teaming Holmes to take away his shot wasn't a new tactic by the opponents. "What was new today was that we had some others step up and fill that hole laft when they take Kellan's shot away."
Assistant Coach Larry Shade said the coaches asked the Indians before the game if they could turn around the previous trend of falling behind early, then trying to come from behind in the second half. "They really responded well," Shade. "They came out early, got the lead, and held on throughout the game. I was very proud of their effort as a team tonight."
The Indians play their first home game this Thursday against the Keys Cougars. "Keys is a very well coached team," Walker said, "but we just have to figure out how to continue to focus on getting better."
