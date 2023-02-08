Indians do not hustle enough to outlast Cougars

Sequoyah and Ada took the court Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Ada.
After four quarters of hustle, the Cougars outscored the Indians and won the contest 65-51.
Sequoyah’s defense hit the floor on a mission in the first quarter. The Indian offense showed good ball movement allowing their shots to open up. Ada worked to keep the pace Sequoyah set. At the end of the first, Sequoyah held on to the lead over Ada, 12-11.
The second half showed full effort from both teams as they battled. The Indians kept the gas on the offense. Ada used their speed and height to add points to the scoreboard. The Indians kept working on defense and at halftime a five point ballgame had Ada in the lead 27-22.
The third quarter began with a technical free throw being shot by the Indians. The intensity continued throughout the quarter. Ada got a steal and made a play that began to turn the momentum the way of the Cougars. The Cougar offense came alive scoring 25 points in the third. Going into the final quarter of play Ada led Sequoyah 52-38.
The Indians kept their hustle throughout the fourth quarter. However, by the end of the game Ada’s height worked to their advantage and helped them to secure the win 65-51.
Leading the Indians in scoring was Brody Young with 12 points, the trio of Kellan Holmes, Jalen Handle, and Trenton Drywater with eight a piece, Kyler Rattlingourd with six, Talen Gann with five, and Aidan Armontrout with four.
The Indians will travel to Wagoner on Friday, Feb. 10 to play the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.
