Indians dominant in win over Adair

Sequoyah had no problems with Adair during a game they hosted Friday night at The Place Where They Place at Sequoyah High School. The Indians were never threatened in a 61-29 rout.
Thomas Herrera had the hot hand in the opening quarter. Herrera hit a 3-pointer to start the game and later found Levi Williams in the post for his second bucket of the quarter. Herrera himself outscored the Warriors in the first quarter, scoring nine points in the span, giving the Indians a 19-8 lead.
The Indians continued to dominate during the second quarter, which ended in a seven-point run in the final two minutes for Herrera, giving the team a 37-14 lead.
“I thought we shot the ball better than we did against keys,” said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. “I thought our intensity was good in the first half, I thought we had good ball movement and our right guys took the right shots at the right time. Defensively, I thought we were intentional with what we did and were in the right spots. I had them scouted a certain way and the kids stuck to the scouting report.”
Although they did not claim the lead, the Indians were outscored 12-7 in the third quarter of play, chopping down their lead to 44-26 at the end of the third quarter.
“Early in the third quarter we had got away from what we had success with in the first half, so that was disappointing,” said Herrin. “We let them start beating us off the dribble too much and we wanted to get some offensive rebounds. We wanted to dominate the glass, we’re bigger than what they were, and we did in the first half. I think they got their pride hurt a little bit being down twenty-something at half time, so hats off to them and they kind of punched us in the mouth in the third quarter.”
The Indians came back in the final quarter of play, only giving up three points in the final eight minutes. Herrera made another 3-pointer and found C-Jay Soap in transition to earn another assist.
Herrera led the Indians in scoring with 19 points, including five 3-point shots. Soap had 12 points and Williams had eight points.
Sequoyah will be at the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational on Thursday, Dec. 12 where it will play Moore in the opening round at 8:30 p.m.
