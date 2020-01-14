Indians drop district dual to Checotah

The Sequoyah Indians narrowly lost a key district dual to the Checotah Wildcats on Tuesday night, 45-39, at Sequoyah High School. The Indians won seven matches on the night, five of which came via fall.
"I think for us it really showed our inexperience," Sequoyah head coach Brad Jones said. "We're continuing to build this program, we've got a full lineup which is huge for us because that's the first time we've ever been able to say that."
The dual started at 106 pounds, where Hayden Girty claimed the win via forfeit. The Wildcats would win the next five matches, including falls at 113. 120, 132 and 138 pounds.
The Indians won via fall at 145 pounds thanks to Landen Girty, who needed just 1:49 to win. Kyle Carter followed with a second-period fall to make the score 31-18.
The Indians picked up another fall at 182 pounds when Clayton Wallace won in just 1:30. Trenton Harris narrowly won a 4-2 decision at 195 pounds to put Sequoyah within striking distance, but the Wildcats clinched the dual when Kyler Pencil won a first-period fall.
"We thought we could be in contention for a district championship, tonight was a pivotal dual for that district title," Jones said. "We lost the ability to control our own destiny, now we've got to have a couple of other things happen before we can win a district title. We're still going to be preaching that to our kids, that the district season isn't over, we can still go win some duals and put ourselves in position to go to dual state."
