VIAN — Sequoyah had its four-game winning steak come to an end Friday in a 44-13 setback at Vian.
The Indians offense couldn’t get a whole lot going against the very stout Vian defense. The Indians put up a fight holding Vian to just two field goals on their first two drives.
The Indians offense had a hard time getting things going on offense partly due to the fact that Vian just played keep away most of the game their Quarterback threw one pass all night. The Indians were able to get on the scoreboard with 41 seconds to go in the 3rd quarter when QB C.J. Soap connected with WR Trenton Harris for a 30 yard touchdown pass. That touchdown made the score 6-37 after the Indians failed to make the XP.
The Indians would not back down although the score was lopsided. With 4:22 to go in the 4th quarter RB Eliza Lena took a run 37 yards to the house to make the score 37-13. The final score was 44-13 as the Wolverines took a kickoff back with 4:12 to go in the 4th.
“When you play a team as good as Vian is you want to test your guys effort and see if they will give good effort and I thought we did that. Vian will go deep in the playoffs I think our team can build on the effort we gave tonight,” said Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson.
Sequoyah falls to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in District 2A-5 play. The Indians will travel to Tulsa to take on Holland Hall next Friday.
