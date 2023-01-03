Sequoyah’s Indians gave up a win on the road in Adair Tuesday night, with a final score of 55-49
The Indians came out in the first and won the tip giving their offense the ball. Adair came in with a steal and put their two points up first. After many trips down the floor the warriors led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Indians struggled to find a rhythm early on. Sequoyah’s Gann and Rattlinggourd connected in the second quarter to put points on the board bringing the score to 28-19 at the end of the first half, with the Warriors still on top.
The Indians gained steam with shots by Gann, Rattlinggourd, and Young. Even so, turnovers and fouls followed them throughout the third quarter.
The Indians defense pressured the Warriors into the 4th quarter, however Warrior shots continued to fall. Sequoyah answered back with a few of their own from Rattlinggourd, Gann, Armontrout, and Handle. In the end it wasn’t enough to topple the Warriors lead. Sequoyah dropped the win to Adair with a final score of 55-49.
The Indians will be back on the court Thursday, Jan. 5 in the Lincoln Christian Tournament at 5:30P.M. against Collinsville.
