The Sequoyah Indians played Tulsa Edison hard from start to finish, Thursday evening, but ultimately lost, 66-50.
The game was part of the opening round of the Lincoln Christian tournament, being held this weekend.
The Indians opened the first quarter with 15 points, led by senior Jayden’s eight points, but the Edison boys answered with 17. That’s how the entire game went. Edison never ran away with the game, just slowly added to their lead. They only managed 12 points in the second period, but the Indians only managed seven points, and the teams went into the dressing room at halftime with Edison leading 29-22.
Kellan Holmes and Brody Young each scored fice in the third quarter, leading to a 15-point period for the Indians. However, Edison netted 21, to go into the final eight minutes with a 50-37 advantage.
The fourth quarter went Edison’s way as well, 16-13, for the final score of 66-50.
Harvey led the Indians with 13 points, and the only Sequoyah player to score in each quarter. Brody Young finished with 11, including 4-for-4 at the free throw line down the stretch.
Holmes checked in with nine, Alex Elizondo had eight, Kobe Rider added six, and Kylar RattlingGourd finished with three.
"Our kids played really well for the most part,” Sequoyah Coach Jeff Walker said. “We had some youthful turnovers, but we held our own with a very good team for most of the game.
“I feel like the kids are improving and competing better each game," he said.
Walker wasn’t sure who the Indians would be playing today, but said they would play the loser of the East Central-Lincoln Christian game, at 2:30 p.m.
