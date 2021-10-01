Indians fall to Westville on homecoming night

On homecoming night, Sequoyah’s offensive stars came out against a rugged Westville defense though still coming short on the scoreboard, 32-60.
After two Westville touchdowns in the first quarter, Sequoyah seemed to get their offense going. Quarterback Eli Hammer gained twelve yards on a keeper after a procedure penalty. A four yard gain and the Indians had a first down. Brody Young caught a pass to the 30 yard line for another first down. Then the turnover bug hit again. An interception by Westville’s Zeke Edminsten stopped the promising drive.
Westville then turned the ball over on downs. Sequoyah turned the ball back to the Yellowjackets and it only took them one play to go the distance . A 55 yard pass to Sebastian Pedraza from quarterback Aiden Auffet. 24-0.
Sequoyah got the ball back at the 45 yard line. On 4th and 4, Echota Hummingbird got loose for a 26 yard run for a first down at the 23 yard line. Hammer ran for 21 yards and on first and goal scored from 2 yards out. Austyn Holt scored on the two point conversion. 24-8.
Westville scored on their next possession to increase their lead, 30-8. Sequoyah punted and Westville took over at the 44 yard line where they would start a drive that would end with a Bryson Bigfeather 3 yard run. 30-8. Westville would end the scoring in the first half on a reverse with Daxton Hembree. 38-8.
In the third quarter, Sequoyah punted and Westville scored on a quarterback keeper by Auffet. 46-8. Then Sequoyah got busy with their offense. Hummingbird scored on a 66 yard run and a Holt two point conversion improved Sequoya’s score to 46-16.
The Sequoyah defense stiffened and made a stop only to have Westville intercept a Hammer pass for a touchdown. 52-16. Westville would score one more touchdown on a Jaden White 20 yard run and a two point conversion. 60-16.
In the Wildcat Formation, Hummingbird had a 58 yard run to set up a Hammer 7 yard TD run. Holt added another two point conversion and the score was 60-24, Westville.
The Yellowjackets punted and the Indians got their offense going again. This time it was Hammer who eluded defenders for an 84 yard touchdown run. And this time it was Quin Robbins with the two point conversion and the scoring ends at 32-60.
After the game, Sequoyah Football Coach, Chad Hendricks, noted the team’s need for consistency.
“We do good things but it doesn’t show. Sometimes we show signs of greatness. Everybody did a great job. We are improving. We need to continue to improve. We are learning the flows of the game. The highs and the lows. How to deal with adversity in games.” Coach Hendricks stated.
“Defensively, we’re settling in. We’re moving people around. We’re teaching them to be in the right spot to make plays. We’ll watch film and continue to improve.” Coach Hendricks concluded.
Next week, Sequoyah travels to Locust Grove for another district game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.