The Sequoyah Indians looked to take the sting out of the Yellow Jackets as they took on Westville Friday night.
Coming off a promising performance during last week's 4th quarter, when the Indians scored two touchdowns, Sequoyah was hoping to use that momentum to secure its first win of the season, but came up short, 44-22.
Sequoyah won the toss and elected to receive.
The Indians opened the game with decent field position on the opening kickoff
Young starts at quarterback for the Indians.
On the opening drive of the game, Sequoyah made their offensive presence known as they used their running game down the field towards the Yellow Jackets red zone.
A holding penalty impeded the Indians progress and brought the Indians back towards midfield before they settled for a punt. The Indians looked promising on their opening drive, but due to penalties, they had to settle for a punt.
The Yellow Jackets got a free five yards on their first possession of the game. The Indians need to be better disciplined
The Indians first defensive effort looked ready to thwart any Yellow Jacket momentum. A strong defensive effort forced an early yellow jacket timeout. After the timeout the yellow jackets opted to punt it away following their first possession.
A costly mistake returned the ball to the Yellow Jackets on a muffed punt return by the Indians.
Two penalties by the Yellow Jackets pushed the offense back towards the middle of the field. On the next play, the Yellow Jackets ran it thirty yards for the first touchdown of the game. Following the touchdown, Westville decided to go for two. They were successful on the conversion. With a few minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets lead the Indians, 8-0.
Following the kickoff, the Indians looked to capitalize on great field position. The Indians attempted their first passing plays of the game, but they were unable to advance the ball down the field, through the air or on the ground. They were forced to return the ball to the Yellow Jackets via punting.
The second possession of the game for the Yellow Jackets saw a promising effort from the Westville offense. They utilized their air and ground attacks, but the Sequoyah defense would bend, but refused to break for much of their time on the field. Not deterred, the Westville offense continued applying the pressure on the defense of the Indians, and they eventually scored their second touchdown of the game. Another successful two-point conversion attempt put Westville 16 points over Sequoyah.
Following the touchdown, Sequoyah found themselves in great field position on an attempted onside kick by Westville. However, a couple costly penalties forced the Indians back ten yards. Unable to put pressure on the Westville defense, Sequoyah was forced to punt for the third time of the game.
A tremendous defensive stop by the Indians allowed them to recover a fumble by the quarterback of Westville on a strip by Terrapin.
Following the turnover, the Indians scored on the very next play. However, a holding penalty brought the play all the way back beyond the line of scrimmage for the Indians. Attempting to beat the clock before halftime, Eli Hammer came up with a huge catch to get the Indians within striking distance. With that reception, the Indians were at the four yard line of Westville. The Indians were able to beat the clock before halftime for the touchdown. A two-point conversion halved the lead by Westville.
The halftime score between the Indians and Yellow Jackets was 8-16.
Following the opening kickoff of the second half, the Westville Yellow Jackets started their offensive campaign near Sequoyah territory. The Indians held strong on defense and forced the Yellow Jackets offense off the field on a turnover on downs.
Following a strong defensive effort, the Indians were unable to advance the ball downfield.
After another great punt and phenomenal punt coverage, the Indians were able to get the ball back for their offense on a huge fumble recovery deep in Yellow Jackets territory.
The Indians did not find the end zone on the possession following the fumble. The Indians were forced to punt the ball away. The score remained 8-16 in favor of Westville following the punt.
The third quarter was scoreless between the teams. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Indians remained down by 8.
Opening the fourth quarter, the lead of Westville increased as the Yellow Jackets scored their third touchdown of the evening. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful. The Indians stay behind the Yellow Jackets, 22-8.
With nine minutes remaining, the Indians trail 30-8 after another touchdown by the Yellow Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets continued creating separation from the Indians as they extended their lead by 30. The Indians trailed the Yellow Jackets, 38-8, nearing the halfway mark of the fourth quarter.
The Indians were able to take advantage of the lackadaisical defense of Westville and score a quick touchdown. The lead was reduced to 38-16, in favor of Westville.
On the next kickoff, Young recovered the kick giving the Indians another opportunity to score quickly. A touchdown by Brody Young cut the deficit to 16. The Indians were down 38-22 with just over three minutes remaining in the game.
The Indians refused to go quietly into the night as they recovered yet another onside kick, giving the Indians another opportunity to cut into the Yellow Jackets lead. However, Westville was able to reclaim the football without a score from the Indians. The score as the time of game continued to tick away remained 38-22 in favor of the Yellow Jackets.
The Westville Yellow Jackets doubled their lead on a long touchdown run. The score was 44-22 with a minute and a half remaining.
The Indians battled hard all night and they have some great momentum to carry into next week's game. The Indians came up short tonight, however, as they lost 44-22.
The Indians start district play next week as Sequoyah takes on Okema.
