The Sequoyah Indians baseball team scored four in the first, and two in the third, taking a 6-1 lead into the fourth inning over visiting Adair, Tuesday evening in Tahlequah. But, Adair pushed three across in the fourth, then exploded for 14 runs in the top of the fifth to put a lid on the Indians, 18-6.
The Indians got on the board in the bottom of the first inning when Echota Hummingbird led off with a double, and advanced to third when Hayden Stewart bunted, and reached first on an Adair error. Sammie Girty singled, scoring Hummingbird and advancing Stewart to second.
Austin Holt singled, loading the bases, and Braelyn Holt walked, forcing in Stewart. Isaac Hawzipta reached on a fielder's choice when the Adair fielder threw home instead, throwing out Girty. Bryce Hurd beat out a bunt single, driving in Holt, and a couple of batters later, Connor Laubhan was hit by a pitch, forcing in Brody Young, who was in the game as a courtesy runner for Patterson, giving the Indians a 4-0 lead.
Adair scored a run in the second inning, but the Indians retaliated with two in the bottom of the third. On a 1-2 count, Hawzipta singled. Then, with one out, Hurd drew a base on balls, but was forced out at second on a ground ball by Laubhan. Hummingbird singled in Hawzipta, then Stewart drove in Laubhan with a single: Sequoyah 6, Adair 1.
That's when the wheels began to wobble. Adair scored three in the fourth, then totally dismantled the Sequoyah wagon, putting up 14 on the scoreboard in the fifth, for the final score, 18-6.
Hummingbird was 3-for-3 at the plate, including a double. Hawzipta had a pair of singles, and Girty, Holt, Patterson, Stewart, and Laubhan each had a single, totaling 10 hits for the home boys.
Hurd started the game on the mound for Sequoyah, giving up four runs on four hits, and fanning three during his three innings of work. Hummingbird absorbed the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits, walking four, and only striking out one.
Monday evening at Adair: the Indians were held to one hit, a single by Hummingbird in the third inning, in a 13-0 loss. Hawzipta, Young, and Laubhan each waited out a base on balls, and Holt was hit by a pitch, all accounting for Sequoyah's five base runners. The other positive for the four-baggers was the number of errors committed: none.
On the mound, Girty was 24/35 in the strike/pitch ratio, not giving any free passes while allowing one run on one hit, and fanning two, in the 2 2/3 innings he worked. Hummingbird and Young recorded a combined five hits, 12 runs, nine walks and no strikeouts in 1/3 of an inning.
The Indians' (0-6) next outing: is scheduled for next Monday, April 4, at Westville. The first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
