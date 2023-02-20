Indians feel sting of the Westville Yellowjackets

The Sequoyah Indians welcomed the Westville Yellowjackets to The Place Where They Play on Saturday, Feb. 18 for the district playoff game.
Taking the win and the honor of district champion with a final score of 73-57, were the Yellowjackets of Westville.
Sequoyah won the tip off against Westville giving them first shot at making an offensive play. Turning the ball over to Westville, the Yellowjackets put up a three to light up the scoreboard first. The Indians answered with a two point basket down low by No. 11 Kellan Holmes. The Yellowjackets put up several more three-point shots that left the Indians looking to score.
A big shot at the end of the first by No. 5 Jalen Handle added three points for Sequoyah and brought the Indians score to nine, leaving them trailing the Yellowjackets, who had 16.
Both teams brought their hustle to the second quarter. Sequoyah’s No. 10 Brody Young came up with big rebounds re-gaining possession for the Indians and allowing buckets by Sequoyah’s No. 23 Talen Gann, No. 22 Jake Brown, and No. 11 Kellan Holmes. Westville continued to connect on their three point shots, and after a battle to the half they maintained the lead 36-20.
The Indians came out after the half looking to make some changes. While Sequoyah’s Holmes, Young, Brown, and Gann connected on shots the Westville Yellowjackets had three-pointer after three-pointer to answer back. The Indian defense worked to shut down Westville’s No. 23 down low in the paint, leaving the perimeter open. The Yellowjacket players utilized the opening. Sequoyah’s Gann and Brown knocked down a few buckets bringing the Indians up to 33, while Westville hung on to a significant lead at 57 as they headed into the final quarter of play.
The Indians went on a run offensively in the last quarter as they showed a burst of energy on their defense. However, their hustle fell short as Westville won the ballgame with a final score of 73-57.
The Indians will play next in regional play against the Adair Warriors at Adair on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.
