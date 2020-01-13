Class 3A No. 7 Sequoyah defeated 4A Verdigris, 65-56, Monday night on the final day of the Locust Grove Invitational. Sequoyah improves to 9-3, while Verdigris falls to 7-4.
The Indians' defense was lights out during the first quarter. They outscored the Cardinals 12-5 with six different players scoring in the opening quarter.
The Cardinals fought back and tied the game 25-25 at halftime. The Indians could not contain Cardinals' Tyler Haddock as he went on to score 15 points in the quarter.
Five different players for the Indians scored while the team found a way to contain Tyler Haddock and the Cardinals' offense. Braydon Haddock and Colt Green each scored five points and helped the Indians take a 42-37 lead into the final quarter.
"We played hard," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "We had a good second half, scoring 40 points. We kept our heads in a heated game, made some big plays in the fourth quarter but also made some bad mental mistakes that we need to clean up this week. I'm proud of this team."
The bonus proved to be an important factor for the Indians. CJ Soap and Justice Retzloff were 14-19 from the free throw line and scored all 23 points in the last quarter.
Soap led the Indians in scoring with 19 points. Retzloff and Braydon Haddock scored 11 and nine points respectively.
Sequoyah will continue play when it hosts Okmulgee Friday night. The game will start following the girls game, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
