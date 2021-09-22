The turnover bug hit the Sequoyah Indians Football Team in last Friday night's 47-0 loss to Keys. Four lost fumbles along with an interception put Sequoyah in a bad position.
"Turnovers are the ultimate killer." Coach Chad Hendricks acknowledged this week. "It was another experience they had to learn from. Learning how to live with adversity. They took the loss hard. It was not what the game reflected. We had missed opportunities. We had success. We couldn't keep from turning the ball over."
On Friday, September 24th, the Indians will play host to 4-0 district opponent, Lincoln Christian.
"Districts is the most important part. These first three games are pre-season football. Yes, you want to win, it reflects your record, but it has nothing to do with our ultimate goal and that is a district championship. We're 0-0 going into districts. Your goal is to make it into the playoffs." Coach Hendricks explained.
"Lincoln Christian is always good. They're well-coached. They do a good job of executing their offense and defense and special teams. It's a tough contest." Coach Hendricks assesses their next opposition.
"We have to get better on what we do. Be more efficient in how we practice, how we operate in the game, eliminate penalties, eliminate turnover. Be in a positive place." Coach Hendricks outlines.
Were the turnovers due to Key's physicality?
"Mental errors. The game is played between the ears. You're not going to get faster or stronger in the season, you just try to maintain that. The game is played between the ears. It takes a while if they haven't played very much. We have to keep going through the process. We're a young team. We're here to teach and continue to teach." Hendricks concluded.
The Sequoyah-Lincoln Christian match-up will be played at Thompson Field at 7 pm. on Friday.
