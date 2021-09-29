Indians get unbeaten Westville on homecoming

Following last week's 0-63 loss to Lincoln Christian, the Sequoyah Indians are looking to Friday Night's Homecoming Game against Westville (5-0) to make improvements.
"We're just trying to get better. We're improving every week. We're trying to carry it over to Friday Night." Sequoyah Football Coach Chad Hendricks emphasized.
"Their attitude is good. They want to do the things to get better. The older ones feel it more. The seniors. They want to win. They know this is the end for them. They're great leaders. Never negative. Positive in everything they do. Try to help bring them along. Leadership is important. Try to create leadership and good things can happen." Coach Hendricks stated.
Quarterback Eli Hammer didn't play on the defensive side of the ball against Lincoln Christian. Will he return to his safety position against Westville?
"He has a foot issue he had during track so we tried to limit his snaps. But he was able to handle things alright. That's been our concern. He's going to play defense again this week. We didn't want to damage it anymore." Hendricks replied.
Another undefeated district team to play Friday Night.
"They're undefeated. They're a little different than what we've seen as far as offensively. They're more of a traditional Wing T type team. They have three or four things they do good. They try to get you outnumbered. Try to keep the ball out of your hands. They'll test how physical we are. I compare them to Keys in what they do offensively. If we had not turned the ball over, we would have made it closer than what it was. We want to eliminate these mistakes and give us a chance to win." Coach Hendricks on battling Westville.
Sequoyah will play Westville at 7 p.m. at Thompson Field. Homecoming Coronation will take place at 6 p.m.
