Indians go down fighting, but fall

In the nightcap of the twinbill at Sequoyah, Tuesday, Westville defeated the Indians, 12-7. The Indians were the home team, and took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. They added four more in the second off Indians' starter, Bryce Hurd, to take a 5-0 lead into the third.
The Indians unleashed their bats in the third, tagging Westville starter Garrett Bush for five runs, on three hits, a pair of walks, a couple of hit batters, and some wild pitches.
Brody Young got things started with a bunt single, and later scored the first of five runs. Isaac Hawzipta and Connor Laubhar also had hits, Hurd and Austin Holt were hit by pitches, and Braelyn Patterson and Girty each waited out bases on balls. After the Indians had scored four, Westville Coach Aaron Clark made a pitching change, bringing in Matthew Tidwell in relief. After one more run scored on a passed ball, the inning ended, tied 5-5.
Westville got to Hurd in the bottom of the third, scoring four more runs, prompting Sequoyah Coach Eric Kirkpatrick to bring Hayden Stewart in to pitch. Stewart finished the game, working three and a third innings, allowing three hits, three runs, no walks, and fanning nine of the 11 outs he was credited with.
The Indians touched Tidwell for a run in the fourth when Echota Hummingbird walked, stole second and third, then came home when a pickoff play from the Westville catcher to third base sailed into left field.
They added a final run in the fifth when Hawzipta walked, Young took one for the team, Hurd singled, and Hawzipta scored on another passed ball.
Sequoyah catcher Austin Holt, who wore the "tools of ignorance" for both games, had a great night offensively, going 3-for-3 at the plate. Young had a pair of hits, and Laubhar, Hurd, and Hawzipta each had one.
Westville's Joey Reese had a 3-RBI double, and Daxton Hembree had three hits, including two triples, two stolen bases, and scored three times.
Tidwell picked up the win, working three and a third innings, allowing two runs to score, striking out seven, and giving up four hits. Hembree worked the seventh inning in a mop up role.
After the game, Coach Kirkpatrick talked about his Indians.
"We're pretty young," Kirkpatrick said, "but they do what I ask. We're getting better.
"I've seen a lot of progress since we started," he continued. "It's a day-to-day thing, and we're getting there."
There are just five seniors on the Sequoyah team. "Sammie Girty is a senior, he plays left and right field. He's been doing real well for us this year," Kirkpatrick said. He also talked about the versatility and consistency of seniors Isaac Hawzipta and Echota Hummingbird, and their value to the team. Braelyn Patterson is the Indians' first baseman, and has done a good job this season, Kirkpatrick said. The fifth senior is Caylan Cloud, who can play several positions.
When asked about catcher Austyn Holt, Kirkpatrick replied, "This is Austyn's first year to catch, and he's really picked it up well.
"I ask him to catch a lot of games, and he does it with no complaints," he added. "That was my position when I played," Coach K went on, "and I'm very proud of Austyn, and the progress he's made."
The Indians are now 0-11, and are scheduled to host Keys on Friday. Next Monday and Tuesday, they are scheduled for home and away games with Salina, however, Kirkpatrick said they were trying to work things out so they could squeeze those games in on Satt, "due to the rain that's supposed to be moving in next week, Kirkpatrick said.
