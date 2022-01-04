Everyone pretty much expected the Adair Warriors to cruise to an easy victory over the Sequoyah Indians Tuesday night. Everyone, that is, except the Indians.
Sequoyah’s boys grabbed a lead in the second quarter, and like a dog with a bone, refused to let go of it, eventually posting a 53-43 victory.
It took the Indians a little more than eight minutes to find themselves ahead on the scoreboard, and actually trailed 12-11 at the end of the first period.
Early in the second quarter, due largely to the relentless rebounding of Kobe Rider, Jayden Harvey, Brody Young, and others, the Indians grabbed the lead, stretched it to as much as 15 at one point, before settling in with a 24-18 halftime advantage.
Adair continued to chip away at the Indians edge, but the hometown boys wouldn’t give in, and even though Adair got as close as five at one point, the hungry Indians pulled back to a 39-29 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Those final minutes were as hard fought as any eight minutes anywhere. Adair kept gouging into the lead, and threatened to tie the game at one point, but the Indians weren’t having any of that. During the final quarter, there were numerous fouls called on both teams, including an intentional foul each, and more could have been called. The door was slammed on Adair’s attempt to come back when Alex Elizondo made a free throw with 1:03 left on the clock, and 13 seconds later, Brody Young locked the door with a pair of freebies.
Six Indians scored in the game, with three of them hitting double figures. Elizondo led all scorers with 17 points, Young finished with 11, and Harvey added 10, including a perfect four-of-four from the charity stripe.
Rider ended up with nine, and Jake Brown and Kellan Holmes each had three points, making the only threes of the game for Sequoyah.
“It was our best game, both offensively and defensively,” Sequoyah Head Coach Jeff Walker said. “We had a lot of people step up and make big plays for us, get big rebounds.
“Our kids showed a lot of growth to step up like this and beat a team that beat us earlier in the year,” he said.
The 2-7 Indians will be participating in the Lincoln Christian Tournament this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Their first game will be Thursday at 5:30 against Tulsa Edison, one of the top teams in the state in Class 5A.
