Indians hold off Miami, 28-21, pick up first win

MIAMI, Oklahoma - Sequoyah was able to hold off the Miami Wardogs, 28-21, on Friday night and pick up its first win of the season.
The Indians returned their top running back Shade Watie, who had a good game running the ball and also was able to throw for a touchdown when he connected with wide receiver Trenton Harris for a touchdown late in the second quarter. That score gave the Indians a 21-7 lead going into half time.
As the third quarter started, Watie went down with an injury and wasn't able to come back on the same drive the Indians fumbled and then the Wardogs offense went down the field with an air attack and scored on a 7-yard toss play.
The Indians couldn't get anything going on the ground in the third quarter and were forced to punt again. The Wardogs started deep in their own territory and were able to drive down and score once more making the score 28-21 in favor of the Indians.
The game came down to a fourth and goal from the Miami 22 where quarterback Gavin Payton threw a hail mary and the Indian defense was able to bat it down.
"Our whole team was challenged this week after last week's loss," Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson said. "We wanted to come out and get a win. I feel like our whole team came out and played hard and played till the end, which you have to in a game like this you gotta fight for it."
The Indians will take on Locust Grove next week in their final non-district game and will look to improve to 2-1.
