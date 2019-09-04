Sequoyah will host the Muldrow Bulldogs and look to open its season with a win Friday when the two teams meet in Tahlequah.
Last season, the Bulldogs went 2-8 while the Indians went 3-7 so both teams will be looking to improve their records in the 2019 season. Sequoyah won last year's meeting, 20-0.
"With it being the first game of the season you always want to try to keep the mistakes to a minimum on offense and always with us we want to establish our ground game early on," said Sequoyah assistant coach Brandon Richardson, who is filling in for head coach Shane Richardson.
Sequoyah will be without starting running back Shade Watie, who rushed for over 1,200 yards last year. Watie is expected to make his 2019 debut next week for the Indians. In place of Watie will be Thomas Hererra, who had a good scrimmage last week against Heavener and Roland.
To go along with the ground game, look to see some deep shots taken by quarterback Skylar Birdtail, who threw for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns last year.
On defense, the Indians will look to slow down the Bulldogs on the ground because Muldrow has a big physical running back in Logan Crain (6-0, 200).
Leading the charge on defense will be Vype top 100 player Tyler Purkey at linebacker. Purkey led Sequoyah with 132 tackles last season and will look to have another big season this year for the Indians.
Another focus for the Sequoyah defense will be getting to Muldrow quarterback Nate Chandler. The Indians will look to get Chandler (6-3, 175) rattled early on and not allow him to get comfortable.
"We need to be getting all eleven guys to the ball and we need to tackle well all night in order to be successful on defense," said Brandon Richardson.
