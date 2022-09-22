The Sequoyah Indians are winless in their first three outings, but that's all behind them. When they open District play tonight on their home field, they will be 0-0, and so will the Okemah Panthers.
In non-District games, Okemah is 1-2, but that can be misleading. Their lone victory was a 2-0 shutout at home against Wewoka in week two.
Their two losses were 14-12 against Pawnee, at home in week one, and 38-22 at Stroud last week.
Okemah comes to Sequoyah tonight ranked #38 in Class 2A, while Sequoyah is ranked at #57.
The Indians come into tonight's game having given up 127 points, while scoring 36.
What does that all mean?
A few weeks ago Sequoyah Head Football Coach Chad Hendricks answered that question. "Absolutely nothing," Hendricks said. "I don't pay attention to the rankings, I just try to get my kids to look to the next game."
Last night, Hendricks talked about tonight's game.
"Okema is a lot like us," he said. "They don't have a lot of seniors, and they have a lot of young players out there.
"They are a Wing-T team," he added, and they run the ball probably 95% of the time.
"They have some big kids on the line," he continued. "One kid in particular, he plays center and noseguard, he's listed at 345 ibs.
"That's just something we have to deal with," he explained. "Every team has them.
"I've known the coach there a long time," Hendricks said, "and I know they're well coached."
Hendricks said with the exception of Jalen Handle and Tilon Rattlinggourd, who will both be out this week, the rest of the Indians should be healthy and ready to go
So, if you want to watch high school football tonight, and if you don't want to make the long drive to Putnam City to watch the Tahlequah Tigers, or to Commerce to watch the Hulbert Riders, or to Roland to watch the Keys Cougars, Indian Stadium at Sequoyah is the place for you. Game time is 7:00 p.m.
