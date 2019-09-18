Indians host Pirates in final non-district game

Sequoyah and Locust Grove will clash Friday in Tahlequah in the final non-district game for both teams. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Even though the Pirates are not in the Indians district they were for a few years before Sequoyah moved down to Class 2A, so the Indians are very familiar with Locust Grove. Sequoyah and Locust Grove enter with identical 1-1 records.
Sequoyah is coming off a 28-21 road win over Miami, while Locust Grove fell to Adair, 76-19.
Last season when these two teams met, the Pirates came out with a lopsided victory where they won by a score of 42-7. That loss will be motivation going into this Friday's game when the Indians look to improve to 2-1 on the season.
"On offense we are focusing on being more consistent and cutting down the negative plays that kill drives," Sequoyah acting head coach Brandon Richardson said. "On defense we will have to do a better job of tackling in the open field. We were better at those things last week, but we still have to improve in those areas."
The Indians will look to have big games from both their offensive front and defensive front.
The offensive line will look to give quarterback C.J. Soap some time in the pocket and control the line of scrimmage to sustain drives. The Pirates are a team that likes to pressure the quarterback and throw different blitz packages at offensive lines so the Indians will need to communicate up front to keep Soap upright.
On defense, Sequoyah will need to be ready to stop the quarterback run because Pirates' senior signal caller Colton Bell likes to put his pads down and run, and he is a very physical runner. Locust Grove hasn't shown a ton of passing so far this season, but the Indians will be ready to go make plays in space if needed.
The Indians' defense will be led by linebacker Tyler Purkey. The senior and Vype top 100 player will be pivotal as the Indians will be looking to stuff the Pirates run game.
It is still unclear as to if Shade Watie will be available for the Indians after tweaking his knee in last Friday's victory. If Watie does get to play look to see some dynamic runs by the Indians top offensive threat and Vype top 100 player.
