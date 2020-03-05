Indians keep state tournament hopes alive

Sequoyah stayed alive Thursday night in the Class 3A Area II Tournament, defeating Christian Heritage, 51-42, in Stroud.
A dominant first quarter propelled the Class 3A No. 9 Indians ahead of the Crusaders. The Indians improve to 20-7 after Thursday's win.
The Indians' 3-point shooting and their dominant defense allowed them to create a 21-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Jake Hall made a pair of 3s while Justice Retzloff, CJ Soap and Tomas Herrera each made a 3-pointer.
Following their hot first quarter, the Indians began to flame out in the second. They were outscored 16-7 but held on to a 28-22 lead. Shade Watie made a 3 and both free throw attempts while Soap made a field goal.
The Indians scoring struggles continued in the third quarter, but their defense allowed them to maintain a six-point lead. Watie scored four points while Brayden Haddock and Herrera each scored two. The Indians had a 36-30 lead entering the final quarter.
Soap scored nine points and went 6-6 from the free-throw line in the final quarter to seal the team's trip to the semi-finals. Hall also made a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter.
Soap finished with the game-high 15 points. Watie and Hall had 10 and nine points respectively.
Sequoyah is looking to earn their eighth-consecutive appearance in State. Before they can do that, they must take on Keys.
"It was a good win," said head coach Jay Herrin. "Our kids played hard and we got in done. We are taking this one step at a time and we are glad to get the win. Now we're looking forward to playing Keys."
During their previous matchups, Sequoyah beat Keys 52-43 during their season opener and again 67-62 in overtime on Jan. 7. With the season on the line, Sequoyah will face Keys at 3 p.m. Friday in Stroud.
