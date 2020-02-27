Indians, Lady Indians advance to regional championships

A third-quarter run pushed Sequoyah ahead of Kiefer Thursday night after a closely contested first half. Sequoyah beat Kiefer 59-47 to advance to the Regional Championship.
CJ Soap's nine second-half points and sound defense helped lift the 3A No. 9 Indians past the 15-10 Trojans.
"It was a hard-fought game," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "They're a talented team with some shooters, ball handlers and post guys. We knew coming in they won their last six games for the first round of regionals, but our games are never easy. We knew we had to prepare to make plays in the second half and we thought we wore them down in the first half."
The first quarter was closely contested. The Indians outscored the Trojans 9-2 in the opening minutes of the game, but the Trojans cut the Indians' lead to 18-15 at the end of the quarter. CJ Soap hit a 3-pointer to begin the game and added another field goal. Jake Hall hit a 3-pointer to cap the quarter and Brayden Haddock knocked down a pair of field goals.
The Trojans had the advantage in the second quarter. The held the Indians to only six points while scoring nine of their own, tying the game 24-24 at halftime. Haddock, Hall and Tomas Herrera each made a field goal during the quarter.
The Indians came out on fire after being outscored in the second quarter. Soap and Shade Wattie combined to score nine of the team's 16 points in the quarter to put the team back on top 40-34. Herrera buried a 3-pointer while Haddock and Levi Williams each made a field goal.
The Indians' 19 fourth quarter points were enough to secure the win and advance to the Regional Championship. Soap scored five points in the final quarter and Hall buried a pair of 3s.
Soap led the Indians in scoring behind his 14 points. Hall and Haddock scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
Sequoyah will host the 3A No. 4 Beggs Demons Saturday night. Beggs is 46-43 double overtime win over Keys.
Lady Indians roll: Sequoyah stomped Kiefer when they hosted the regional round Thursday night. Sequoyah ran away with a 72-19 lead despite their star player, Lexy Keys, getting injured early in the first quarter.
The 3A No. 1 Lady Indians improve to 24-1 and will face the No. 19 Keys Lady Cougars Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Sequoyah. The atmosphere is expected to be at an all-time high as the two Cherokee County teams square off in the Regional Championship.
Keys injured her shoulder while diving for a loose ball under two minutes in the game. She returned for a play and scored a layup, but she was subbed out after the next series and did not return. Her status for Saturday's game is undetermined at this time.
Jessica Mackey took over scoring opportunities in the first quarter as the team outscored the Lady Trojans 22-5 to start the game. Mackey scored eight points during the Lady Indians' 13-0 run to start the game. Tamara Soap and Baylee Davis each hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter to help give the team the lead.
The Lady Indians came out with a lot of energy in the first quarter but quickly hit a wall in the second quarter. However, they were still able to extend their lead to 35-13 entering halftime. Mackey scored another three points and Smalls Goudeau made her defensive presence known throughout the first half while pitching in four first-half points.
"I think we came out with a lot of energy and we were a little excited," said Lady Indians' head coach Justin Brown. "We played really hard with adrenaline and emotion. We hadn't played in 10 days and we kind of hit the wall a little bit, but it was good. The kids played hard and it was good to get back out there."
Goudeau scored six points in the third quarter and continued to generate steals and lead fast break opportunities. Soap and Makayla Towie each buried a 3 while Baylee Davis made a field goal in the quarter to extend the Lady Indians' lead to 53-15 entering the final quarter.
Towie dominated the final quarter, scoring 13 of the teams 19 points to cap the game. She knocked down three 3-pointers and went 4-4 from the free-throw line. Bailey Wiggins and Sky Leading Fox also made a 3 to close out the game.
Towie's 16 second-half points were enough to lead the game in scoring. Mackey scored 11 points, all of which came from the first half. Goudeau scored 10 points and made numerous other contributions to defense.
Sequoyah will host Keys Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Sequoyah. Sequoyah previously beat Keys 80-35 during the season opener and 70-24 on Jan. 7. Sequoyah will look to sweet Keys for the season and advance to the area tournament.
"Keys is a good ball club," said Brown. "They've gotten better as the year has gone on. They're playing with a lot of confidence right now and played Adair pretty tough last time they played. We expect them to come here and for it to be a fight. We've got some work to ourselves to get better and we look forward to it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.