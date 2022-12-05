Silo is a small town a few miles northwest of Durant. Its high school basketball teams play in Class 1A.
Oh yeah, one more important thing to know about the Silo Rebels. Both the girls’ and the boys’ teams are perennial powerhouses in the state in Class 1A, and they don’t get that by playing down.
That’s why Coaches Justin Brown and Jeff Walker, of Sequoyah High School, like to play Silo. Brown said last year that playing Silo, they found out where their weaknesses were, and what they needed to work on.
On Saturday, Dec. 3 the Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians made the two and a half hour trip to Silo for a couple of games. If they were looking to put numbers on their records, that didn’t happen. If they were looking to play a good team, and learn from the experience, regardless of the score – bingo.
Although both Sequoyah teams fought hard, both came up short, the Lady Indians by a score of 51-42, and the Indians fell to the Rebels 65-52.
The Lady Indians held close throughout the first three quarters, trailing by two, 12-10, at the end of the first period, and by three, 21-18, at halftime.
When the third quarter buzzer sounded, the two teams were deadlocked at 34-34. The Lady Indians could only manage eight points in the fourth period, while Silo ran away with it, scoring 17 points for the win.
Although the Lady Indians did make four of their free throw attempts in the game, the final score was 13 points apart, the exact number of free throws Silo made in their 18 attempts.
Anais Black led the Lady Indians with 20 points, scoring in all four quarters, dropping four down-towners, three two-pointers, and going 2-for-3 at the free throw line. Wacahpi Cook added nine points, including a trey, two deuces, and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.
Carey Folsum contributed a pair of threes for six points, Julisa Silva hit one from outside the line for three points, Abby Combs had two points, and was 0-for-4 at the line, and Shailey Hair was held to one basket, but had three chances at the free throw line, missing all three.
The Lady Indians are idle until the opening round of the Sequoyah First Annual Invitational Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 8 at The Place Where They Play. The Lady Indians will face Cherokee, North Carolina, on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Indians outscored Silo in the first and third quarters, albeit only by a total of three points, 16-14 in the first, and 13-12 in the third, but big runs by the hometown Rebels quelled any hopes the visiting Indians had of taking the lead. Silo outscored the Indians 17-11 in the second period, and ran away and hid in the fourth, 22-12.
The Indians outshot Silo, percentage-wise, at the free throw line, making 11-of-13 attempts, for 85%, while Silo shot just 66%, 14-of-21.
Offensively, Kellan Holmes, Brody Young, and Jake Brown all scored in each quarter, and all put up double figures. Holmes led the way with 19, including three treys, three two-pointers, and a perfect 4-for-4 at the charity stripe. Young had six two-point baskets, and hit one from long range, totaling 13, and Brown, before fouling out in the fourth quarter, made two treys from beyond the line, one old-fashioned three – a made basket, and a free throw – and was 3-of-5 from the line, finishing with 11. Other Indians contributing points included Jaydun Teehee with two, Aidan Armontrout with two, and Kobe Rider with one.
The Riders will be idle until the first round of the Sequoyah First Annual Invitational Tournament, which begins Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The Indians will close out day one when they play Cherokee, North Carolina, at 8:30 p.m.
