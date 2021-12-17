The Sequoyah Lady Indians bounced back well from a Thursday night loss to Keys, posting a 48-30 win over Claremore Sequoyah, in Claremore.
Annaston Brown led all scorers with 23 points, including a trio of treys, and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. Emmary Elizondo contributed 13 points, Harley Culie tossed in 10, and Julisa Silva rounded out the scoring with two.
Going into Christmas break, the Lady Indians are 4-4.
The Sequoyah boys got off to a slow start and never really recovered, falling to their hosts, 62-30.
Alex Elizondo led the Indians with 10, Jayden Harvey had 8, Kellan Holmes scored six, and Jake Brown had 3.
The loss sends the Indians to Christmas break with a record of 1-7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.