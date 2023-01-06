Indians leave Bulldogs barking at Lincoln Christian

The Sequoyah Indians maintained a healthy lead during their contest against the Wagoner Bulldogs Friday, Jan. 6, in the Lincoln Christian Tournament.
The Indians came out with a strong shooting game and kept the Bulldogs at bay, winning the game with a final score of 54-46.
The start of the ballgame saw the Indians beginning to gel together. Many of the Indians contributed by turning possessions to points on the board, allowing them to maintain their lead 18 to 8 at the end of the first quarter.
During the second quarter, Sequoyah worked the ball well, pulling the Wagoner defense out of position and creating space for the Indians to capitalize off of the shot down low. The Indians stayed on top heading into halftime, 30-16.
The Bulldog defense came out in the third hungry. Causing a few turnovers, they managed to start chipping away at the scoreboard with points of their own. This left the Indians still clutching the lead 42-36 as they headed into the final quarter of play.
Wagoner’s offense managed to add 10 in the last quarter; however, Sequoyah was determined to keep the lead. The ball changed hands many times during the fourth, but good rebounds, ball handling, and shooting allowed the Indians to send the Bulldogs down the road with a final score of 54-46.
The Sequoyah Indians will be back on the court in the final day of play in the Lincoln Christian Tournament, Saturday, Jan. 7, at 2:30 p.m.
