Sequoyah Indians baseball Head Coach Eric Kirkpatri saw his team start to put everything together at the end of the season.

“Everything started clicking and we played our best ball the last two weeks of the season," said Kirkpatrick. "We were competing in every game."

This baseball season saw three Sequoyah Indians receiving district recognition. Senior Jayden Tehee made first-team all-district second baseman, senior Austyn Holt made second-team all-district outfielder, and junior Brody Young made the all-district team.

The Indians look to keep that momentum going through summer workouts and into the next school year as they move into a new district.

Sequoyah graduated five senior starters in the 2023 class. Jayden Tehee, Connor Lauhben, Hayden Girty, Austyn Holt, and Matt Glory. Sequoyah will have a strong senior leadership returning to mix with the incoming underclassmen, however, the Indians will still be a pretty young team once again.

Kirkpatrick emphasized how impressed he was with the work ethic and hustle his players showed all year.

“These players showed up and hustled all the time," said Kirkpatrick. "I appreciate our seniors and their commitment."

Most of the season was a learning opportunity for the young, inexperienced Indians team. As the season progressed the ball players began to put it all together and were in contention for the win in most games.

The Sequoyah Indians will use summer pride to stay in shape and work on bonding as a team.

“This next season will see more players coming in providing us with more depth," said Kirkpatrick. "We will have four games this summer and look forward to next year."

The Indians finished the season with a record of 2-21. Their season ended after they ran into the Sperry Seals in the District Playoffs. The Seals beat the Indians 3-1 in the first game before a 9-4 win sealed up the season.