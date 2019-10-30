Looking ahead to week nine of the season, the Sequoyah Indians (5-3) (3-2) will host the Panama Razorbacks (3-5) (1-4) on Friday night at Thompson Field.
The Indians are going to be looking to make a statement over the next couple weeks as the playoffs approach.
"This Panama team is just like your typical Panama team," Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson said. "They have a ton of tough kids that will all play hard. Their QB is a tough kid and a good runner, so we need to be sound in our tackling. Panama likes to take some deep shots so our secondary also needs to be ready."
Look for the Indians to keep their ground game going strong after their dominating performance against Westville. The Indians had two different running backs run for multiple touchdowns. Tyler Purkey and Tomas Herrera will certainly be looking to have another dominate performance this week.
"Our guys are being told that if they play well then they are the best team but we need to expect Panama to come out and play a tough game against us," Richardson said. "This is a very good opportunity to solidify our spot in the playoffs."
