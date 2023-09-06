For Sequoyah football, Friday is a chance to improve after a 36-14 loss against Muldrow.
"We had a lot of turnovers, missed tackles, and penalties that need to be eliminated for us to be successful,” SHS Head Coach Chad Hendricks said.
The Indians will be on the road on Friday, Sept. 8 as they travel to Eufual. The Eufaula Ironheads will also be looking for a win as they dropped a loss to Vian this past week.
Improvement from week one to week two is very important for any football team. The Indians will be looking to do that without junior quarterback, Jalen Handle who is still recovering from his injury at last week’s game. The Indians are moving senior wide receiver Brody Young to the quarterback position to help fill that gap until Handle is healthy.
The Indians plan to see sophomore running back Aidan Armontrout, who had a good freshman season in 2022, is back on the field after recovering from an injury early this season.
The Indians welcomed several freshman players on the field for their varsity start during last week’s game. These young men showed a lot of grit and made an impact against MHS.
The pieces for Sequoyah look like they are falling into place.
“We were in the entire game we just had a lot of mental mistakes. The effort was amazing just eliminating those errors will help us be successful,” said Hendricks. “Winning is not easy and you have to work to be successful."
Fans can watch the Indians put their hard work to the test on Friday, Sept. 8th, at 7 p.m. In Eufaula.
