Indians looking to bounce back against Spiro

After a first game loss to 4A Muldrow 42-0, the Sequoyah Indians are looking to regroup this week against Spiro, winners of their first game against Hartshorne, 18-10.
"Same thing I said after the game, they had good effort. We're still learning. After watching game film, we're doing good on the learning curve. Our game plan is to win. That's what we're looking to do." Coach Chad Hendricks said during practice.
Unfortunately in the injury report, Jalen Handle has a broken collar bone and Antonio Ortiz has a right knee injury. Cramps also seemed to be an issue in Friday night's game.
"It's the September heat. It's their first game, they're going to cramp up." Coach Hendricks acknowledged.
Next up is the Spiro Bulldogs, another non-district game.
"I haven't played against Spiro before, but they'll be ready to play." Coach Hendricks said, "We'll have to continue to get better 1% each day."
Sequoyah will play Spiro in their first home contest of the season at 7pm on Friday Night.
