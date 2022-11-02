It may be that about the time the Indians’ coaching staff has all the holes filled, it’s time to start all over.
That’s what we do here,” Sequoyah Head Coach Chad Hendricks said. “We get a hole, we plug it with someone else, then plug that hole, then that one.”
Quarterback Jalen Handle has been released from doctor’s care and is back for Thursday night’s game.
“He’s back,” Hendricks said, “but I’m not sure how much we’ll use him.”
Hendricks was asked if that meant the only two Indians out were Tilon Rattlinggourd and Tanner Samples.
“Well, no. Josiah Foreman is out this week, too,” he said.
He said Vian is a very good football team, and they deserve to be where they are.
“Their little No. 20, he’ll burn you outside, he’ll find a seam and leave you grasping at air,” Hendricks said. “I’ve known Coach (Gary) Willis for years, and he does a great job. We have to go out and play turnover free, good, clean football if we want any chance at all,” he said. “Other teams have played them tough, taken away the things they like to do. Hopefully we can do that, too."
