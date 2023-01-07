Sequoyah Indians leave the win with Lincoln Christian Saturday with a final score of 52-35.
The Sequoyah Indians won the first possession but the Bulldogs managed to score early in the first. The Indians worked hard to make something happen on offense. Sequoyah turned the defense on and at the end of the quarter the ballgame was tied up 12-12.
Both teams continued to trade buckets back and forth throughout the second. Lincoln Christian managed to connect on a few threes keeping them on top but not by much. Score was 25-22 heading into halftime.
The Indians struggled to get their offense going coming into the third. The Lincoln Christian Bulldogs kept the points coming with clutch three pointers. Sequoyah kept working on defense but the Bulldogs had a significant lead heading into the final quarter of play. Score was 40-24, Sequoyah trailing.
Lincoln Christian continued to add up points while Sequoyah could not get the motor started on their offense. The Indians were able to get shots up but couldn’t finish for the points. Game came to a close and Sequoyah left the win with Lincoln Christian with a final score of 52-35.
The Indians will play next at home Friday Jan. 13th, at 7:30 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.