This week, Sequoyah will take on the Indians of Pocola.
Sequoyah sits at 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in district play after last week’s 28-25 win over Keys, while Pocola sits winless on the season at 0-4.
This week is homecoming for Sequoyah so the atmosphere will be fun and the Sequoyah Indians will certainly be looking to top off the night with a win.
“Homecoming can be a distraction sometimes but we do love the atmosphere it creates and the crowd it brings,” Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson said. “It is always fun to play football games in a place like that.”
The Indians will be playing against a team this week that likes to throw the ball. Senior quarterback Brandon Carlton leads the offense. Sequoyah hasn’t played a lot of teams that have thrown the ball much up to this point but when teams have thrown the ball they have looked pretty good in coverage so it will be pretty interesting to see as the game goes along.
“With Pocola liking to air it out we need to see a big game out of all of our coverage guys, and if we can get that, I think we can be successful,” Richardson said.
On offense, expect to see quarterback C.J. Soap make it happen either with his arm or with his legs. He seems to always find a way to get it done and defenses haven’t been able to contain him. It is still up in the air as to if running back Shade Watie will be available this week after missing the last couple games. If he can’t go look to see Thomas Herrera take the bulk of the carries.
Sequoyah will face off against the Pocola Indians this Friday at 7 p.m. with homecoming festivities starting at 6:30 p.m.
