Indians open Class 2A playoffs against Eufaula

It is playoff time for Oklahoma high school football.
The Sequoyah Indians, who are 6-4 overall and finished 4-3 in District 2A-5, will be traveling to Eufaula to take on the ninth-ranked Ironheads, who go in at 9-1 overall and closed at a perfect 7-0 in 2A-6.
Eufaula is a very good team, which is why they won their district this season and went 9-1 overall during the regular season. It will be a very fun matchup between two physical teams.
"When the playoffs start the only thing that being a district champ does for you is get you home games to start the playoffs," said Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson. "We feel as if we are in a good position because our district is very tough, and it has prepared us for a game like this. If we want to be successful, this week then we will have to be the more aggressive and physical team on both sides of the ball."
This week, the Sequoyah defense, which is led by senior linebacker and Vype top 100 player Tyler Purkey, will have its hands full when the Ironheads hand the ball off to running back Noah Alexander. Alexander is an explosive playmaker and will demand attention if the Indians want to stop him.
"Noah Alexander is a dangerous guy with the ball in his hands for sure," Richardson said. "He has good speed and is tough to tackle."
For the Indians offense, look to see the senior wide receiver Trenton Harris to make some big plays. This guy has been the most dynamic offensive player for Sequoyah all year and if they want to go to Eufaula and pull off the upset, they will need him to be at the top of his game.
