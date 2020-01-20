Indians place four in Catoosa, finish 16th as a team

The Sequoyah Indians had four wrestlers place at the Catoosa Port City Classic over the weekend. The Indians placed 16th as a team with 65.5 team points.
“I always feel like we need to wrestle better but I also have to look at the progress we are making as a program,” Sequoyah head coach Brad Jones said. “I think we still have a long way to go but we made some strides this weekend.”
Landen Girty led the Indians with a fourth-place finish at 145 pounds, picking up six pins. Two of those pins happened inside of one minute, including a 32 second pin of Cascia Hall’s Beau Hansen and a 55 second pin of Jeff Crow of Vian.
Clayton Wallace placed 6th, going 3-4 on the tournament. He started his run with a pin of Jay’s Dallas Johnson in 1:06 before pinning Derek Sanderson of Metro Christian in 2:31. His third win was a technical fall over Tyler Bailey of Vinita.
“Landen Girty had a really good tournament. He wrestled tough and fought through some injuries,” Jones said. “Clayton Wallace also had a good tournament, coming up just short in a few matches. “
Joey Hardbarger racked up three falls en route to a 10th place finish at 120 pounds. He opened the tournament with a pin of Darius Campbell of McLain in just 1:26. He would also pin Timothy Estrada of Newcastle in just 36 seconds and Jordan Bridges of Mannford in 2:09.
Tyler Fixin also picked up a 10th place finish at 160 pounds, going 5-2 during the tournament, with pins of Sebastian Duran-Garcia of Olathe North, Nate Morrow of Oolgah, Gavin Ford of Hillsdale and Austin Rubio-Forfeit of Metro Christian.
The Indians will be back on the mat Thursday when they travel to Vian for their District Duals.
