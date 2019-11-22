Indians pushing for eighth straight state appearance

The Sequoyah boys' basketball team is coming off its seventh consecutive trip to the state tournament and have a goal to extend its streak going into the 2019-20 season.
Last season, the team finished with a 20-8 record and ended with a buzzer-beating loss in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament to Spiro.
The Indians are returning four of the starters but are going into the season without their point guard Shade Watie to start the season.
"Shade hurt his knee in the second week of football," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "He's probably going to be out until the middle of January. It's going to be a tough task for our team to learn to play without him, he's kind of our motor. He plays with a lot of speed and does a great job running our team."
Watie is the captain of the team. He is a speedy point guard who excels on both sides of the court. He averaged 7.1 points, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals a game last season. Yona Gregory and Tomas Herrera are expected to fill in until Watie recovers from his injury, but neither player has had much experience playing at point guard. The team will look to absorb Watie's absence and try to win some games during the opening stretch of the season.
"It's a next man up mentality," said Herrin. "We have a good kid go down but we have other ones behind him. We're hopefully going to stay competitive and win some ball games early."
Herrera and C.J. Soap are the team's top returning scorers. Herrera averaged 10 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a steal a game while Soap averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals a game.
They duo were the quarterback and the running back of the football team and look to bring their intensity into the basketball season. However, since they were playing in the playoffs they have not been able to practice basketball. They will be a bit behind their competition, but the experienced players should be ready before the start of the season.
Braden Haddock led the team in blocks and rebounds last season and is a force in the post. He will play alongside Levi Williams, who is going into the season as a starter for the first time. Last season, Williams was the team's sixth man so he has playing experience and projects to fit in seamlessly.
The team is comprised of only juniors and seniors, no freshmen or sophomores are on the projected 12 man roster. Every player is expected to play a key role on the team.
"Seven through twelve, all of those guys are going to be key contributors for us," said Herrin. "We've got a lot of speed, shooting ability and some size."
The Indians will open their season on Tuesday, Dec. 3 when they host Keys at The Place Where They Play.
