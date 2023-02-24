After a hard-fought four quarters, the Sequoyah Indians end their season to Kansas with a final score of 48-40.
Sequoyah was back in Adair Friday, Feb. 24, to take on the Kansas Comets. The winner would advance while closing out the season for the opposing team.
Sequoyah won the tip-off and started the Indians off with a 2-point bucket and a foul for No. 10 Brody Young. Kansas came back at them with a three of their own. The Indian defense worked to keep the Comet ball out of the hoop. Kansas went on a run offensively while Sequoyah struggled to find their groove. At the end of the first, Kansas held a firm lead, 18-8.
The Indians hit the floor in the second, looking to make up for lost time and put points on the scoreboard. A 2-point basket by Sequoyah’s No. 23 Talen Gann, assisted by No. 24 Trenton Drywater, added to their score. After trading fouls and trips to the line, Kyler Rattlingourd of the Indians earned 2 points off of a steal and a fast break. Unable to outscore the Comets in the second the Indians trailed 29-15.
The intensity increased as the third quarter started. The Sequoyah defense brought energy from the locker room as they were all over the Kansas Comet offense. A host of Indians put their mark on the scoreboard. Big 3's by Logan Taulbee, Kellan Holmes, and Talen Gann began to shift the momentum. Defensive plays by Jalen, Handle, Brody Young, and Trenton Drywater kept the Comets on guard. Heading into the fourth, the Indians had closed the gap as they trailed Kansas 36-32.
The fourth quarter was nothing short of a battle as both teams fought for the win. With three minutes remaining, the score was tied 38-38. After a hard-fought game, the Indians ended their season with a final score of 40-48.
Leading the Indians in scoring was Talen Gann with 12, Brody Young with 11, Kellan Holmes with 7, Logan Taulbee and Trenton Drywater both with 3, and Aiden Armontrout with 2.
