The Sequoyah Indians' frustrating season came to an end, Thursday, when they lost two games to the Cascia Hall Commandos, 13-0, and 15-0, in District play.
The baseball Indians struggled all season, and although they came within four once, and five a couple more times, they could never quite muster enough runs to claim a victory.
Sequoyah Coach Eric Kirkpatrick said, recently, that although he wished the outcome was different, he was very pleased with the effort and work shown by the Indians. "We didn't really have anything to build on," Kirkpatrick said, "but we jumped in with both feet, and I see improvement every practice, and every game."
Against Cascia Hall, the Indians had just six hits in two games, including a double by Echota Hummingbird in each game. In the first game of the twinbill, Hummingbird's double was one of just four Indian hits, and in the nightcap, a lone single by Nehemiah Begay was the only other hit.
Begay worked two and two-thirds innings, allowing all 13 runs, 13 hits, issuing four walks. Brody Young worked the last one and one-third inning.
Hummingbird pitched the first inning and two-thirds of the second game, being charged with all 15 runs, nine hits, three walks, and striking out three. Hayden Stewart worked two and one-third innings, allowing one hit and fanning four.
The Indians closed out their season at 0-23, and although losing quality seniors Hummingbird, Braelyn Patterson, Sammie Girty, and Cayden Cloud, there are several younger players returning who will definitely be a base to build on, Kirkpatrick said.
"We have 6-7 kids who have played a lot this year, and are going to be a great help for us next year," Kirkpatrick said. The players Kirkpatrick referenced included Hayden Stewart, Young, Begay, Austyn Holt, Austin Brown, Hayden Girty, and Conner Laubhan,
"I was very proud of how the kids handled themselves this season," Kirkpatrick said, when asked about their attitudes and actions throughout the frustration. "Several other coaches complimented them about how they acted and reacted with all the difficulties.
"It was very tough on them, but they're a great bunch of kids, and I'm looking forward to next year," he said. "I just wish I had one more year with this year's seniors."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.