Thanks to a fourth-quarter rally, Sequoyah will advance to the Class 3A State Tournament following a 54-49 win over Beggs Saturday night in an area consolation championship game at Stroud.
"I'm really proud of our team," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "We had our backs against the wall. Beggs really played well in the first half and we just kept plugging away. We just tried to stick to our game plan and we played really solid defense, holding them to only 13 points (in the second half). They're a very talented, athletic team and to do that defensively was an amazing job by our kids."
"Our crowd was awesome," added Herrin. "It was a really-loud, state tournament atmosphere and it was a great win. These kids didn't want to be the one that broke the streak, we've been eight years in a row now and that's something we're really proud of."
The Class 3A No. 9 Indians improve to 22-7 overall and will make their eighth-consecutive state appearance, while the 3A No. 4 Demons fall to 24-3. The Demons won the previous matchup, 42-39, in the regional tournament championship.
The Demons had the advantage in the first quarter when they outscored the Indians 14-10. CJ Soap led the team in scoring behind his five points. Tomas Herrera sunk a 3-pointer and Brayden Haddock made a field goal.
The Indians made a second-quarter rally, but the Demons were able to maintain the lead Herrera led the team with eight points in the quarter. Levi Williams scored six points and Yona Gregory score three points, but the Indians still trailed 36-29 entering halftime.
Williams scored another six points in the third quarter which allowed the Indians to outscore their opponent. Soap scored another four points, but the Indians still trailed 45-39 entering the final quarter.
Juniors Justice Retzloff and Jaxen Smith provided a much-needed spark for the Indians in the fourth quarter. The two scored a combined six points and provided a defensive impact. The Demons were held to only four points in the final quarter during the Indians comeback win which sealed their eighth-consecutive State Tournament appearance.
"We had some big contributions off the bench when things weren't going well," said Herrin. "Justice Retzloff and Jaxen Smith were the sparkplugs for our team, they really got us going."
Seniors Soap and Herrera provided the outside shooting to give the Indians the scoring ability they desperately needed. Soap led the team with 16 points, five of which came in the fourth quarter. Herrera finished with 11 points, all of which came from the first half. Williams scored 14 points.
Sequoyah will play Class 3A No. 2 Roland in the quarterfinal of the state tournament. They will tip-off at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Oklahoma City University Abe Lemons Arena. Roland is 23-3 overall and coming off a 56-31 win over Class 3A No. 8 Adair. Sequoyah was 1-2 in their games against Adair during the regular season.
