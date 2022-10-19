The Sequoyah Indians ran into the Prague buzzsaw last week, falling hard, 60-6.
“Prague is a good football team,” Sequoyah head coach Chad Hendricks said. “We knew it would be a challenge going in.
“We knew we had to play the best we could play,” he said, “and I feel we did that.
“The score doesn’t really reflect how we played,” Hendricks continued. “We gave up a kickoff return and a couple of fumbles, that’s three scores right there.
“We still showed improvement,” he said, “and that’s what we’re striving for.
“Those are the type of teams you have to prepare for,” he added, “so it’s a good learning lesson for us.
“We’re still trying to become a playoff caliber football team,” he said. “We used that game to learn from, and hopefully we grew from it.”
This week, the Indians will face off against the Roland Rangers on Thompson Field at Indian Stadium. Roland and the Indians have had three common opponents thus far. Both teams lost to Okemah, Roland 42-26, and Sequoyah 32-27.
Both defeated Keys, Sequoyah 42-21, and Roland 21-20. Finally, both teams lost to Prague by a bunch. Sequoyah lost 60-6, and Roland lost 55-6.
Both Roland and the Indians are 1-6 overall, 1-3 in District 2A-5 play. The Indians have scored 138 points while allowing 292. Roland has scored 101 points while allowing 243.
The Indians come into the game still with three starters out with injuries, including Jalen Handle, Tilon Rattlinggourd, and Tanner Samples.
“Other than those three, we’re all healthy except the normal bumps and bruises,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks said Roland was similar to the Indians in that they’re also playing quite a few younger players.
“They’re kinda in a rebuilding stage,” he said. “They have a new head coach, and they have a lot of kids out there without a lot of experience.”
He said the Rangers are a very competitive team, and that they play hard,” he said. “They’ll be a challenge for us.
“We just have to get out there and take care of business,” he added.
He said Roland runs multiple things, a lot like the Indians. “They’ll do some two-back stuff, some doubles, trips, things like that,” Hendricks said. “They’ll get into some stuff where the fullback moves to a wing, things like that.
“They’re about 50-50 running and passing,” he continued.
“Defensively, they’ll get into a 4-4 look a lot, they’ll have the linebackers line up outside,” he said. “We’re getting into the teams who are going to load up on us, so we’ll have to establish the run, let them know we can run it,” he said.
Hendricks said with Rattlinggourd, the Indians senior center, out, Todd Davis is doing the snapping. In case that name rings a bell, Davis is also the Indians’ kicker, kicking extra points, and doing the kickoffs. To date, Davis has not attempted a field goal, but that doesn’t mean he won’t.
This Friday at 7:00 would be a great time to watch the Indians in action. Don’t take a chance on watching Sequoyah’s second victory, Davis’ first field goal, and who knows how many other great things.
It would probably be wise to dress warmly. The action on the field should be hot and heavy, but it will not keep a body in the stands warm.
