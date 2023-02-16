The Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians are prepared to start district play on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Coach Justin Brown of the Lady Indians said they are very fortunate to host the first-round games at The Place Where They Play. He hopes that fans come out and pack the gym for what will be exciting games against Westville. The Lady Indians will play at 6 p.m. followed by the Indians at 7:30 p.m.
Starters for the Sequoyah Indians include (6-1) junior No.10 Brody Young, (5-6) senior No.11 Kellan Holmes, (5-10) senior Jake Brown, (5-11) junior No. 23 Talen Gann, and (6-0) junior No. 24 Trenton Drywater. Coach Jeff Walker expects some size mismatches with Westville, with two of their players having heights of roughly 6’6.
The Westville team comes in with a lot of playoff experience. However, the Indians recent games against the Roland Rangers, who had comparable size, has this team convinced that they can compete with anyone. The key for the Indians will be to play together and knock down shots. Coming off the bench and providing good help are freshman Aidan Armontrout and sophomore Jalen Handle. Some of the younger guys coming in and showing improvement this season are Kyler Rattlingourd and Logan Taulbee.
“Everyone has the same record going into playoffs. Our kids have been tested almost nightly with one of the toughest schedules in 3A. We want to play our best these next few weeks,” said Walker.
The Sequoyah Lady Indians are ranked No. 14 in class 3A and are set to play Westville in the first round of district play. Starters for the Lady Indians include (5-7) senior No. 23 Carey Folsum, (5-9) senior No. 20 Shailey Hair, (5-9) senior No. 11 Wicahpi Cuny, (5) sophomore No.10 Rylee Bush, and (5-9) junior No. 30 Annaston Brown.
“Everyone in Oklahoma starts off with the same record. We will approach the playoffs one game at a time,” said Brown.
The Lady Indians utilize several players off the bench that contribute to the game both on offense and defense. The Sequoyah Lady Indians will work to make sure they are doing all of the little things right going into playoffs. Teamwork for both teams will be key to their success.
