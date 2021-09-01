The Sequoyah Indians Football team will start its first game of the season Friday Night at 7 p.m. against the Muldrow Bulldogs.
It was a year in the making under head coach Chad Hendricks with the team sitting out for COVID precautions in 2020, his first season to coach football, but his second year of being at Sequoyah. Overall, it’s Hendrick’s 25th year of coaching.
“We are in the process of learning the game. We’re progressing. They’re doing a good job.” Coach Hendricks explains during football practice.
“We have a couple of players who have played on Friday Night. Eli Hammer was a freshman who played some at receiver. We’re young and inexperienced as far as game time experience. So we waited a year for the install but we’re doing it now.”
The offense will have multiple looks with three or four receivers along with one or two running backs. The offensive line will be anchored by the center, Trayton Blossom with left guard, Logan Rill, and right guard, Braelyn Patterson. Treyton Wolfe will be left tackle and Gunner Harkreader to be right tackle.
The quarterback position will be held by Eli Hammer, a dual threat.
“It’ll be his first true start and he’s capable of doing a lot of great things for us. He can run the ball well and he can pass the ball well.” Coach Hendricks said.
The H-back spot will see a lot of action by Austyn Holt and Cayden Cloud. Running back will be run by committee of Eric Walters, and Jalen Handle. Receivers will include Brody Young, Quin Robbins, Tanner Samples, and Hayden Stewart.
The 4-3 defense the Indians will use will include a line of strong side end, Isiah Terrapin, Noseguard, Josiah Foreman, DT Sammie Girty and DT Todd Davis and weak side DE Larry Oosahwe.
Linebackers will include Cayden Cloud, Echota Hummingbird, Austyn Holt, and Bryce Hurd.
The Secondary will be made up of safeties, Eli Hammer, Quin Robbins and Brody Young with cornerbacks, Quin Robbins, Eric Walters, and Andrew Giger.
The special teams should prove exciting.
“I’m a big special teams guy. Special teams are very important. We don’t have a true kicker. We get creative in what we do. I’m a river boat gambler. We take what they give us.” Coach Hendricks explains.
Muldrow will be playing host to the Indians while nursing a loss to their rivals, Roland, last week.
“its early in the year. There’s more improvement from week one to week two so they’ll have more improvement coming into the game. Brandon Ellis has been coaching a long time. He does a good job. They’ll be ready to play. We control what we do. We have to get better 1% every day.” Coach Hendricks concludes.
