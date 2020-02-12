CJ Soap poured in a game-high 25 points and helped lift Sequoyah to its sixth consecutive win Tuesday night as the Class 3A No. 9 Indians cruised past Tulsa Victory Christian, 54-51, at The Place Where They Play.
Soap was the catalyst at the close of the third quarter and throughout the fourth. He dropped in a 3-pointer from the left corner with 47 seconds left in the third that gave SHS a 38-31 lead and scored 12 of his points over the final eight minutes.
The Indians, who improve to 16-5 under head coach Jay Herrin, have been impressive since the return of senior point guard Shade Watie, who also finished in double figures Tuesday with 11 points.
Soap, who knocked down five 3s, was the dagger for Sequoyah after the Conquerors (7-13) closed to within four points on a jumper by Dwayne Grundy.
Soap started the fourth with another 3-pointer to make it 41-31, and less than a minute later, converted his final trey to give the Indians a 44-33 edge. Victory Christian trailed by double digits the remainder of the way, and Sequoyah enjoyed its largest lead of 15 points on two occasions after a pair of free throws by Watie that made it 50-35 and a free throw from Soap that made it 53-38.
Sequoyah, who led 29-20 at halftime, led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter following an inside score from Levi Williams that put the Indians up 35-23. The Conquerors climbed their way back with an 8-0 run, highlighted by Grundy's jumper and pair of free throws.
Soap scored all 25 of his points after the first quarter. He had seven field goals and went 6 of 8 from the free throw line.
Watie was the spark in the first half where he scored nine of his points on four field goals and a free throw.
Brayden Haddock finished with nine points for Sequoyah, and Williams followed with seven.
Victory Christian was paced by Joshua Udoumoh's 15 points.
The Indians will host 4A, third-ranked Holland Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday and close their regular season with a trip to 4A No. 14 Fort Gibson on Monday, Feb. 17. Sequoyah will begin postseason play by hosting Tulsa Dove Science on Saturday, Feb. 22. in the 3A District 6 Tournament.
Lady Indians roll again: Sequoyah maintained its dominance Tuesday night with a convincing 54-31 win over Class 4A No. 5 Tulsa Victory Christian at The Place Where They Play.
Senior standout guard Lexy Keys scored a game-high 13 points, Smalls Goudeau followed with 11 and Jordan Gann added 10 as the 3A, top-ranked Lady Indians rolled to their 16th straight win.
Sequoyah never trailed and scored the game's first 11 points behind a pair of baskets and a free throw from Gann, and four free throws from Keys. The Lady Conquerors (17-4) didn't score until Ruthie Udoumoh had a basket at the 2:15 mark of the opening quarter.
Tamra Soap and Jaide Long helped the Lady Indians stretch their lead to 22-6 in the second quarter after knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers, and Daryl Hooper added a 3 at the 2:27 mark to give SHS it's largest lead of the half at 30-12.
Sequoyah extended its lead to 26 points twice in the third quarter -- Keys buried a trey from the left wing to make it 47-21, and Jessica Mackey had a basket at the 1:29 mark to make it 49-23.
The win is the 20th of the season for the Lady Indians, who improve to 20-1 under first-year head coach Justin Brown. The lone setback came to 6A No. 3 Tulsa Booker T. Washington on Dec. 14 in the championship game of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational.
"We like where we're at defensively," Brown said. "We're peaking on that end of the floor at the right time. When we're bought in and focused we can be tough to score on and I think that's the way it was tonight.
"Offensively, we still turned the ball over way too much and a lot of that is due to [Victory Christian]. They're really, really long and athletic, and they're solid on the defensive end. I think they're one of the better defensive teams in the state. We're still getting there, but I like the direction we're headed."
Keys had eight of her 13 points in the first half and went a perfect 6 for 6 from the foul line.
Long and Mackey combined for three of Sequoyah's six 3-pointers and finished with six points each, and both Hooper and Soap added three points apiece.
The Lady Indians will close regular season play with a home game against 4A No. 16 Holland Hall on Friday and a road matchup against 4A No. 5 Fort Gibson on Monday, Feb. 17. Sequoyah begins postseason play on Saturday, Feb. 22 when it hosts Tulsa Dove Science in the 3A District 6 Tournament.
