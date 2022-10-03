The Sequoyah Indians traveled to Henryetta last Friday with fire in their eyes, and a burning desire to secure a win. A final minute drive that could have tied the game at 36-36, needed a few more ticks of the clock, and ended on a last second pick-6 that gave Henryetta the 42-36 victory.
“We gave ourselves plenty of opportunities to score, but just didn’t get it done,” Sequoyah Head Coach Chad Hendricks said.
“We played well together as a team, we just made a few too many mistakes,” he said.
Offensive Coordinator Caleb Harris filled in the offense stats of the game.
“Brody Young, our quarterback, was 19-of-26 passing, for 213 yards,” Harris said. “Eli Hammer had eight catches for 147 yards, including a 57 yard touchdown play.
“Aiden Armontrot had 26 carries for 111 yards, Josiah Foreman ran the ball 15 times for 115 yards, and Austin Brown had four receptions for 77 yards,” he said.
The Indians scored in the first quarter on a 15 yard rush by Foreman. The two-point conversion was good, and that was the last score for the Indians in the first half. The half ended tied at 8-8.
Hammer had a one yard rush for six points, then scored again on a 57 yard pass play from Young. The final score came on a 15 yard reception by Brown. The Indians converted the two point conversion attempt twice.
This week, Thompson Field, on the Sequoyah campus, will be the site of what many fans call The Cherokee County version of Bedlam, when the Keys Cougars and the Sequoyah Indians clash.
“I don’t really go in for rivalries,” Hendricks said. “We just have to go out there and do what we do, and do it better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.