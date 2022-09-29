Have no doubt about it, when the Sequoyah Indians take the field at Henryetta, Friday evening at 7:00 p.m., they aren't planning a tea party or a Boy Scout campfire and weinie roast. Their goal is to take some of the fight out of the Henryetta Fighting Knights, and knock a bit of polish off the Knights' shining armor.
"For sure, they're a good football team," Sequoyah Head Coach Chad Hendricks said. "They're athletic, they have some big kids, and they're physical.
"I'd say they're comparable to Westville, if I were to compare them to someone.
It's just a matter of…, they do things well.
"They played Prague last week, and they were right with them until close to the end, they had a couple of series of events that went wrong for them, and Prague just kinda pulled away from them," Hendricks said.
Prague broke a big run and scored, then they fumbled the kickoff, and Prague scored again right quick and went up by 14, and kinda took the scare out of them, Hendricks said, "but, you know, that's kinda how it goes with high school kids. But, yeah, they're a pretty good football team.
"It's going to be a game where we're going to have to put four quarters together, it's gonna be a game where we're gonna have to eliminate the mistakes, the errors, the turnovers, things like that.
"I really believe we're a better football team than we've been showing. I really believe if we do those things, we have a great chance to come away with a win Friday night.
"Henryetta has a good mix of kids, as more good skill kids, and they just pretty much stay with their system.
"They do what they do, they don't change much.
"For me, I like them, they're traditional, and that's better for us right now, rather than what we've seen the past couple of weeks.
"Defensively, they run that three-three stack, they've got some skill there, and they try to beat you with speed. It all comes down to winning the line of scrimmage," Hendricks said.
With the exception of two players, Hendricks said everyone else is basically healthy. Those two are what makes the offense go…literally.
Each offensive play begins with a snap from center. The Indians' center, Tilon Rattlinggourd, is out for the season with an ACL injury.
The second person to touch the ball is the quarterback. Jalen Handle is the designated signal call for the Indians, but is still out, but Brody Young has been doing an admiral job filling in, but, of course, that means someone must follow his spot, and someone else must fill…well, you get the picture.
"We just have to stay focused, and do what we do," Hendricks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.