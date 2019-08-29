Indians sharp in final scrimmage Thursday

Sequoyah held its final scrimmage Thursday, hosting Heavener and Roland.
The Indians were without their top running back, Shade Watie. Although they didn't have their top option on offense the Indians didn't miss a beat as they started fast and strong.
The replacement for Watie was Thomas Herrea and he came out anxious as he ran through defenders as well as blowing by them with his speed. Also playing some running back was the Indians star on defense Tyler Purkey who had some nice runs with a mix of power and break away speed. The Indians proved that they have a stable of backs ready to go this season.
The Indians didn't only get it done on the ground. Quarterback Skylar Birdtail looked very comfortable moving the ball down the field. Birdtail found the end zone two times, throwing a dart to Ty Fixin in the back of the end zone early on and finding big target receiver Trenton Harris for a six-yard touchdown shortly after.
The offense wasn't the only thing going for the Indians. The defense came out excited and energized, led by Tyler Purkey, who seemed to be around the ball all night. The Indians defense was not scored on by either team, which is impressive even in a scrimmage. The defense was particularly dominant in coverage where they had two interceptions.
"I think our group as a whole stood out tonight on offense," said assistant coach Brandon Richardson, who is filling in for his brother and head coach Shane Richardson, who is battling health issues. "We caught the ball well and we ran the ball well to go along with great protection. On defense we did a great job with our guys being in the right positions and we tackled much better than we did last week."
The Indians will look ahead to the regular season now where they are set to play Muldrow on the Indians home field in a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 6.
"I think we are prepared for week one," Richardson said. 'While you always need the practice time and we will work on Muldrow next week. When you look at this performance, we will be looking for an even better performance week one."
