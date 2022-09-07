The Sequoyah Indians Varsity football team stays at home this week to take on the Ironheads of Eufala. Coming off a tough loss against Muldrow, the Indians look to put last week behind them as they head into this week's matchup.
Coach Chad Hendricks has high expectations for this team heading into the game. "We added more reps, we watched more film, and I know we are moving in the right direction," coach Hendricks said about his football team. "We have some players who are new to the speed of high school varsity football, but that is alright as long as we continue to get one percent better each practice," added Hendricks.
Coach Hendricks is bringing the same toughness and attitude he implemented as head coach of Chectoah a few years ago. Hendricks understands hard work and determination is what sets the great teams apart from the rest of the pack. However, it is not hard work and determination alone that will elevate the Indians to district champions, having the right attitude is critical when developing a team of young players.
"What we hope these young individuals learn from the game of football is how to take a hit and get back up again. Life happens outside of football, and when we get knocked down outside of football, the game teaches us important life lessons the players can utilize away from the field.," explained coach Hendricks when asked about team morale.
Coach Hendricks understands a unified locker room is what leads to the success of a team, and maintaining an upbeat locker room after a loss, no matter how large or little the deficit, is one of the key ingredients to the rest of the performances during the season.
When asked about the adjustments Hendricks will employ against Eufala, Hendricks stated, "the season is young, and we are still trying to figure out where the right pieces need to fit. We train harder at practice, we train harder in the weight room, and we forget about our performance from the last game. Each game is a new test not only to our football capabilities, but to our overall character. The more resilience we show during tough times, the stronger our characters become. This creates not only good players, but good people."
Coach Hendricks expects a strong performance from his team this Friday night. He knows preparation is key to the success of the football team. For coach Hendricks, mental preparation is just as important as physical preparation. Without the right attitude, even the best teams and players can face unwanted losses and hardships. Not to be deterred by upsets, Hendricks said, "last week we did some great things early, but we did not respond well when things did not go great for us. Our focus this week is to shake off things that don't go our way, and play football we know the team is capable of playing."
