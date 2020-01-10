Class 3A No. 3 Sequoyah collapsed in the fourth quarter after making a comeback in the third to 3A No. 15 Adair in the Locust Grove Invitational. Sequoyah falls to 8-3 and has lost twice in three games against the Warriors this season.
The Indians fought hard, but they were unable to overcome their slow start and fell 65-49 to the Warriors.
"We played hard," said head coach Jay Herrin. "We got down early and fought back to tie it in the third. We ran out of gas a little and they shot really well. Hopefully we can regroup for tomorrow's game."
The Indians were down early after getting outscored 13-5 in the opening quarter.
Scoring continued to be an issue in the second quarter after scoring only 13 points to the Warriors' 16, trailing 18-29 at halftime.
Brayden Haddock provided an offensive spark in the third quarter and Thomas Herrera went 5-6 from the free throw line to give the Indians a fighting chance. They tied the game during the quarter but trailed 34-37 going into the final quarter.
Despite the comeback attempt, the Warriors scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to seal their win and advance to the final round of the tournament.
Haddock and Herrera each scored 11 points for the Indians. Nine other players scored during the game.
Sequoyah will look to end the tournament with a win Saturday in the consolation bracket before hosting Okmulgee Friday night.
