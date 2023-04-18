Sequoyah traveled to Adair County to take on the Westville Yellowjackets Monday night, April 17.
As the Indians started strong with their bats they would slowly see the game falling out of reach as Westville added runs to the scoreboard inning by inning. The final score would put the Yellowjackets up over the Indians 12-5. Westville will make the trip to Cherokee County on Tuesday, April 18 to play Sequoyah on their home turf for Senior recognition night.
The Indians would score quickly in the first inning as Westville pitcher Matt Tidwell would hit the first Sequoyah batter, Austyn Holt, and advance him to first. Jaydun Tehee would move Holt to third as he took second on a fly ball. Brody Young, the three-hole would hit a hard ground ball through the gap to left field scoring Holt and Tehee and setting himself up at third base.
The Indians would then get three quick outs to move into the bottom of the first.
Hayden Stewart would start on the mound for the Indians. Leadoff batter for Westville, Uriah Sanchez would single on a line drive out to right field. The two-hole would take a base on a hit by pitch moving Sanchez to second. Vogel would ground out to the third baseman Bryce Hurd and White would send one back to the pitcher Stewart for an out at first.
At the end of the first, the score would be tied up 2-2. The Indians would get into the second inning and go three up three down allowing the Westville offense to take over the bats. Tidwell would make it to first base on a bunt followed up by Vogel who hit into a fielder’s choice to shortstop, getting Jacob of Westville out advancing to second base. Several Yellowjacket batters would get hits and advance the run count to seven for Westville.
Heading into the third inning the Indians would attempt to put runners on the bases but fall short, getting three quick outs once again.
The Indians would work on a comeback in the sixth and seventh innings getting hits by Hayden Girty, Matt Glory, Young, and a double by Stewart. Indian batters Bryce Hurd and Connor Lauhben would get walked and take their base.
Girty would come in and provide relief pitching while the defense made some key stops in the sixth inning including a double play by the Sequoyah shortstop, Young. While Sequoyah showed intentions of coming back on the scoreboard it proved to be too late in the contest as Westville took the win with a final score of 12-5.
